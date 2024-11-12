Miami-Dade police investigate after human head found on Key Biscayne beach

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a human head was found on a Key Biscayne beach on Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade police said around 8:30 a.m. they received a call from a worker that possible human remains.

When officers arrived at 251 Crandon Boulevard, it's a portion of the beach behind the Key Colony II Ocean Sound condominium, they were shown a human head.

"It's shocking, shocking. You don't hear a lot about that. You hear about drugs being washed up on shore and things like that, but a head," said Marcelo Borrelli.

"You see all kinds of things here but nothing like this, like we saw this morning. The head of a person," said Key Biscayne resident Bahman Amini.

A section of the beach was cordoned off with yellow police tape for an investigation. According to police, the human head was taken to the medical examiner for identification.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.