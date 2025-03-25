Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Beach declares spring break crackdown a success, businesses feel sting

By Joe Gorchow

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Miami Beach officials are celebrating what they call a successful breakup with spring break, crediting strict restrictions for curbing three years of chaos and violence.

While city leaders claim victory, many local business owners see a different reality: empty streets, vacant restaurant tables and dwindling profits.

A quieter, safer spring break

On Tuesday afternoon, Ocean Drive was unusually calm for March, historically the busiest time of year.

The beaches had plenty of space and restaurants had more empty chairs than customers.

"It's nice not having stampedes and gunfire regularly," said Mitch Novick, owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel.

Last year, the city implemented a "reality check" campaign to discourage partygoers, reinforcing it with road closures, barricades and beach access restrictions.

Officials believe these measures have restored order to a city that had become notorious for spring break mayhem.

Local businesses feel the fallout

While the changes have brought peace, they've also hit businesses hard. Novick, who has owned the Sherbrooke since the early 1990s, said March used to be the most profitable month of the year. Now, he and others are struggling.

"This year has been disastrous for many businesses down here, at least the ones I've spoken to," Novick said. "It's the draconian restrictions that have been put in place."

Business owners are calling for a compromise—one that keeps the city safe but doesn't drive away all visitors. Some hope Miami Beach will rethink its approach, possibly by organizing events that attract tourists without inviting chaos.

"There has to be a middle ground," Novick said.

For now, Miami Beach's spring break crackdown remains in effect, leaving its future and the fate of businesses uncertain.

Joe Gorchow
Joe-Gorchow.jpg

Joe Gorchow joins CBS4 News as a seasoned reporter and anchor with extensive live and breaking news experience. Joe's competitive nature and passion for connecting with the community blend perfectly into his role at WFOR. He strives to provide the coverage our viewers deserve.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.