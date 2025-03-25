Miami Beach declares spring break crackdown a success, businesses feel sting

Miami Beach officials are celebrating what they call a successful breakup with spring break, crediting strict restrictions for curbing three years of chaos and violence.

While city leaders claim victory, many local business owners see a different reality: empty streets, vacant restaurant tables and dwindling profits.

A quieter, safer spring break

On Tuesday afternoon, Ocean Drive was unusually calm for March, historically the busiest time of year.

The beaches had plenty of space and restaurants had more empty chairs than customers.

"It's nice not having stampedes and gunfire regularly," said Mitch Novick, owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel.

Last year, the city implemented a "reality check" campaign to discourage partygoers, reinforcing it with road closures, barricades and beach access restrictions.

Officials believe these measures have restored order to a city that had become notorious for spring break mayhem.

Local businesses feel the fallout

While the changes have brought peace, they've also hit businesses hard. Novick, who has owned the Sherbrooke since the early 1990s, said March used to be the most profitable month of the year. Now, he and others are struggling.

"This year has been disastrous for many businesses down here, at least the ones I've spoken to," Novick said. "It's the draconian restrictions that have been put in place."

Business owners are calling for a compromise—one that keeps the city safe but doesn't drive away all visitors. Some hope Miami Beach will rethink its approach, possibly by organizing events that attract tourists without inviting chaos.

"There has to be a middle ground," Novick said.

For now, Miami Beach's spring break crackdown remains in effect, leaving its future and the fate of businesses uncertain.