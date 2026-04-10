Miami Beach unveils new rainbow-colored crosswalk after state-ordered removal: "Our determination can't be erased"

The city of Miami Beach has unveiled a new rainbow-colored pedestrian area, nearly six months after state officials ordered the removal of the original rainbow crosswalk at 12th Street and Ocean Drive.

City officials say the new installation is not technically a crosswalk, but rather a rainbow-colored pedestrian area located just steps away from where the original once stood.

From above, the design forms the shape of a rainbow. At ground level, it sits adjacent to the former crosswalk location, which has since been replaced with standard gray markings.

Before noon, city leaders gathered to unveil a sign next to the new installation, located across from the original site near Lummus Park.

"It was the straight members of the Miami Beach City Commission that said we're going to collect these piece by piece and make out of them a mosaic of love," said Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

Commissioner Tanya Bhatt, who led the effort, said the new installation incorporates materials from the original crosswalk.

"These pavers are the original pavers that were where you see now gray crosswalk markings," Bhatt said.

Bhatt described the space as more than just a visual landmark. "This is now a place for people to come and reflect — thinking about what it means to be safe, visible, seen, respected and valued," she said.

The original rainbow crosswalk was removed on Oct. 5 after an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who directed several communities, including Miami Beach, to eliminate decorative roadway markings or risk losing state transportation funding. The city appealed the decision but ultimately lost.

"We are resilient, and no matter what, a crosswalk is not going to erase who we are," said Lisette Garcia, director for the local LGBTQ chamber of commerce.

Sandra Cazzola said the removal of the original crosswalk carried symbolic weight for the LGBTQ community.

"Everyone in our community matters, and this represents that they will always be welcomed here in Miami Beach," Cazzola said.

Residents also expressed support for the new installation.

"As a resident, it means the rebirth of our symbols and our rights — and our determination never to be erased," said Gabriel Baez.

The unveiling is part of the city's Pride celebrations, which conclude Sunday with the Miami Beach Pride parade at noon.