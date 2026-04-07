Bodycam video shows Miami Beach police negotiating with man who they say was about to jump from a hotel roof

Police body-camera video showed the tense moments early Monday morning as a city negotiator successfully convinced a suicidal man to come down from the rooftop of a Miami Beach hotel.

Hostage negotiator Dr. Noel Castillo was seen attempting to establish communication with the man, who was positioned on the ledge of the 6th floor of the Citizen Hotel.

The body-cam footage captured Castillo introducing himself, saying: "Dr Castillo, how are you? I'm just gonna sit here, just gonna sit. My name is Dr Castillo. I work for the city".

Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess said officers responded after receiving a 911 call regarding a man on the rooftop of a hotel on Alton Road about to jump. The man later told detectives he wanted to jump because he wanted to speak with his father, who had recently passed away.

Bess said officers empathized with the man's situation and assured him they were "not there to arrest him, but to get him the help that he needed".

After hours of negotiation, Castillo's efforts succeeded, with the man responding, "Yes, please, ok, I'm coming," to an offer of help. The negotiator and several officers were able to bring him down safely.

Bess emphasized that "a key component of our job is crisis de-escalation, and really saving lives".

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center for evaluation.