Judge orders no bond for Miami Beach man accused of killing mom, dumping body

A Miami Beach man accused of killing his mother and placing her body in a dumpster was ordered held without bond Monday afternoon after a judge found probable cause to support a second-degree murder charge.

Anthony Caruso, 40, appeared before Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer, who questioned the lead investigator about the evidence.

"Detective, I have one question. Who do you believe killed the victim?" Glazer asked.

"Mr. Caruso," Miami Beach Detective Brian Gonzalez responded.

Graphic evidence leads to probable cause

Gonzalez testified that police discovered a trail of blood leading from Caruso's apartment, across the hallway, and into the trash room. Blood was also found on his apartment door and around the trash chute, where investigators believe the victim's body was dragged.

Records show Caruso was on probation at the time of the incident. He had been arrested three times last year on charges including aggravated assault, battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and criminal mischief.

Morning hearing postponed over missing report details

Earlier in the day, Judge Glazer had delayed the hearing after reviewing Caruso's arrest report and finding that it lacked key information.

"Am I missing something?" she asked the prosecutor.

"Where does it say he killed his mother?"

Caruso's attorney replied, "I agree, judge. There's nothing indicating that says he killed his mother."

The prosecutor attempted to contact the arresting officers to clarify, but was unable to reach them. Glazer then ordered the hearing reset for later that day to determine whether probable cause existed.

Welfare check uncovers violent scene

According to police, Elizabeth Caruso flew from New Jersey to Miami Beach on Saturday to check on her son, who has a history of mental health issues. That evening, her son-in-law called police after not hearing from her for six hours.

Responding officers were dispatched to Caruso's Washington Avenue apartment. Blood was found on his front door and on the hallway floor, leading directly to the trash room across from his unit.

"Officers opened the door to the trash room and saw blood on the walls and floor surrounding the trash chute," the arrest report states. On the first floor of the building, where the chute ends, the trash room was locked. Miami Beach Fire Rescue was called in to breach the door.

Body found in dumpster

Inside the dumpster, officers discovered Elizabeth Caruso's body. According to the medical examiner's report, she had suffered severe trauma, including injuries "nearly to the point of decapitation" and multiple fractures to her arms, hands, face, and head.

SWAT response and standoff

When police attempted to contact Caruso at his apartment, he did not respond. A SWAT team and Hostage Negotiation Unit were deployed, and a search warrant was obtained.

"When our officers tried to make contact with the subject, he barricaded himself," said Miami Beach police spokesperson Christopher Best.

After several hours of failed negotiations, officers used a K9 and Taser to subdue Caruso, who was then treated at Mount Sinai Hospital for a bite wound to his arm.

Following his release, Caruso was taken to the Miami Beach Police Department for questioning.

According to the report, he invoked his right to remain silent and did not make a statement.