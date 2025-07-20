Watch CBS News
Woman found dead after welfare check in South Beach, Miami Beach Police say

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead during a welfare check in Miami Beach on Saturday night, police said.

Just after 9:20 p.m., Miami Beach Police responded to a welfare check at 800 Washington Avenue in South Beach. Upon arrival, officers began their preliminary investigation and "subsequently discovered a deceased adult female," Miami Beach Police told CBS News Miami.

Police said that the death appears to be an "isolated incident" and a suspect has been taken into custody.

The circumstances surrounding the woman's death remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

