Woman found dead after welfare check in South Beach, Miami Beach Police say

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead during a welfare check in Miami Beach on Saturday night, police said.

Just after 9:20 p.m., Miami Beach Police responded to a welfare check at 800 Washington Avenue in South Beach. Upon arrival, officers began their preliminary investigation and "subsequently discovered a deceased adult female," Miami Beach Police told CBS News Miami.

Police said that the death appears to be an "isolated incident" and a suspect has been taken into custody.

The circumstances surrounding the woman's death remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.