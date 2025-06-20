Miami Beach man arrested in fatal November 2024 boat crash that killed Hialeah woman, authorities say

Woman dead, five others ejected from boat in race in Florida Keys

A Miami Beach man is facing a vessel homicide charge related to a fatal November 2024 boat crash in the Florida Keys, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The charges against Reinaldo Aquit, 48, stem from a November 7 incident in which Aquit, operating a 39-foot speedboat with seven passengers during a Poker Run event from Miami to Key West, caused the death of Stephanie Rodriguez, a 28-year-old Hialeah woman, officials said.

The FWC said Aquit was driving carelessly at high speeds and ignoring navigational rules in the narrow Calda Channel north of Key West, where he made a sharp turn, causing the boat to roll and eject six passengers.

Rodriguez died from injuries sustained in the crash.

"The tragic death of this young woman was completely avoidable," said FWC Major Alberto Maza, South Bravo Regional Commander. "We continue to think of Ms. Rodriguez's friends and family as they grieve her loss."

Aquit is also facing several misdemeanor charges related to this incident, officials said.