Boat strikes Florida Keys sandbar; 1 dead, 4 injured

KEY WEST - One person died and four others were injured after a boat crashed, officials say.

At about 4 p.m. Thursday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were notified of a single vessel accident in Monroe County, spokeswoman Arielle Callender said.

The vessel, a 39-foot Deep Impact with one operator and seven passengers, was traveling in North Key West Harbor when it struck a sandbar and rolled, ejecting five of the occupants. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment with one deceased, Callender said.

The injured were brought to Conch Harbor Marina on the northern portion of the island by several boaters who witnessed the crash or its aftermath, according to dispatch calls obtained by the Miami Herald.

In August, a Miami man and a 9-year-old boy died after their Yamaha personnel watercraft crashed into a seawall in Marathon.