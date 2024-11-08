Watch CBS News
Local News

Boat strikes Florida Keys sandbar; 1 dead, 4 injured

By Allen Cone

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

KEY WEST - One person died and four others were injured after a boat crashed, officials say.

At about 4 p.m. Thursday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were notified of a single vessel accident in Monroe County, spokeswoman Arielle Callender said.

The vessel, a 39-foot Deep Impact with one operator and seven passengers, was traveling in North Key West Harbor when it struck a sandbar and rolled, ejecting five of the occupants. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment with one deceased, Callender said.

The injured were brought to Conch Harbor Marina on the northern portion of the island by several boaters who witnessed the crash or its aftermath, according to dispatch calls obtained by the Miami Herald.

In August, a Miami man and a 9-year-old boy died after their Yamaha personnel watercraft crashed into a seawall in Marathon.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.