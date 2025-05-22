Miami Beach increases police presence at Jewish sites following embassy employee killings

In response to the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, D.C., Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner announced heightened police presence around Jewish sites throughout the city to reassure residents and bolster safety.

Community reacts to deadly D.C. shooting

Sarra Arminnov, a Miami Beach resident, said she was shocked by the killing of the two Israeli embassy employees, who were gunned down Wednesday evening as they left the Capital Jewish Museum.

"It makes me think about my own children. How is it going to be when they grow up? Their future," said Arminnov.

"It's just hurtful and sad. Living in this country you feel like you have freedom. You're safe. It shows we're not safe anywhere," she added.

John Salisbury, also a resident of Miami Beach, offered condolences to the victims' families.

"First off I'd like to pray for the families. It's tragic. Lives being taken is terrible," said Salisbury.

Consul general calls attack antisemitic

The shooting is being called antisemitic by many in the Jewish and Israeli communities, including Israel's consul general's office.

"This attack is not an isolated incident. It is the direct outcome of global surge in antisemitic and incitement since October 7th. A dangerous atmosphere in which Israeli diplomats, Israelis and Jews around the world become tragically we warned such a moment would come and now it has," said Ayellet Black, deputy Israeli consul general, who said she is traveling to meet with one of the victims' families.

Police patrols increased to highest security level

Mayor Steven Meiner announced Thursday morning that Miami Beach police have shifted to "high risk protocol," the department's highest level of security. Officers are now stationed outside of the Holocaust Memorial, synagogues, kosher grocery stores, and museums such as the Jewish Museum of Florida.

"Miami Beach police were upping our patrols to the high risk protocol. Which is the highest level of security that we have. I've also reached out to the county sheriffs office to the highest level of the state law-enforcement to beef up security. We're going to protect everyone here in Miami Beach at our Jewish institutions and Jewish residence," said Meiner.