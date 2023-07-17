Watch CBS News
Miami Beach gets new chief of police

MIAMI BEACH - Miami Beach has just announced the city's new police chief.

City Manager Alina Hudak said deputy chief Wayne A. Jones has been appointed to the position.

Hudak said Jones has spent his entire 27-year career with the City of Miami Beach, as he rose through the ranks.

If the mayor and city commission sign off on the appointment on July 26th, Jones' appointment will be effective September 1st.

There will be a transition period as current chief Richard Clements ends his tenure. 

