German tourists accused of drawing swastika, writing "Adolf was here" on LGBTQ bench in Miami Beach

Two men from Germany were arrested after being accused of defacing a pride bench in Miami Beach with antisemitic symbols on Monday.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, officers were called to the area of 12th Street and Ocean Drive to investigate reports that antisemitic symbols were found on the bench inside Lummus Park.

Police said that responding officers observed graffiti stating "Adolf was here" next to a swastika.

The Miami Beach Police Department's Real Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) was able to use city cameras to immediately identify and track the two men in question, police said.

Security cameras in the area captured video of the men, with one writing and drawing the graffiti while the other appeared to try and obstruct the act from public view.

Christoph Rehak and Gunther Manfred Jekschtat. Miami-Dade Corrections

The RTIU then tracked the men to the Colony Hotel at 736 Ocean Drive, and they were detained for questioning.

Police said that during the interviews, both men confessed to the crime and they were arrested.

The men were identified as Christoph Rehak and Gunther Manfred Jekschtat.