Miami Beach faces delays in Ocean Drive traffic reopening amid safety concerns

Miami Beach fails to reopen Ocean Drive after judge ruling. But residents want to keep it 1-way

Miami Beach fails to reopen Ocean Drive after judge ruling. But residents want to keep it 1-way

Miami Beach fails to reopen Ocean Drive after judge ruling. But residents want to keep it 1-way

MIAMI BEACH - The City of Miami Beach has failed to fully reopen a section of Ocean Drive to two-way traffic, despite a judge's order to do so.

City officials have appealed the ruling and say road changes will begin once the Florida Department of Transportation deems it safe. However, advocates for the current one-way traffic layout hope the existing bike lane remains in place.

"We're worried that people will be riding on the streets with cars, which will be unsafe, or they'll be riding on the beachwalk with a lot of other people," said Matthew Gultanoff of Better Streets Miami Beach.

Concerns like these prompted Mayor Steven Meiner to appeal the judge's decision to restore northbound traffic between 5th and 13th streets.

A judge initially ordered the city to comply by January 15, but Meiner said a stay was granted, giving the city an extension.

Gultanoff, who has been advocating for improved accessibility between bikes, pedestrians and vehicles, believes eliminating the bike lane would be a setback for the city.

"Thousands of people enjoy this in all different modes, whether it's car or bus or bike or micro-mobility, or walking, of course and we think that what we have today is a great compromise," he said.

However, not all business owners agree. In January, hotel owner Mitch Novick criticized the pedestrian plaza between 13th and 14th streets, arguing it has negatively impacted business.

Meiner said the city has been working with Miami-Dade County for three years on the traffic pattern. When contacted by CBS Miami, county officials said the matter falls outside their jurisdiction.

"The county can still issue us the permit, so we're still trying to negotiate with them," Meiner said.

The mayor has called for a special commission meeting on Wednesday and said street changes could take effect within days.