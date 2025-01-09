Ocean Drive to reopen to two-way traffic amid controversy over bike lane removal

Judge rules two-way traffic to return to Ocean Drive on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH - For the past three years, drivers have only been able to head south on Ocean Drive between 5th and 13th streets.

However, starting Wednesday, January 15, at 5 p.m., that will change. Two-way traffic will return to the stretch and bike lanes will be eliminated.

"This is horrible because there are car lanes, but we need to be able to have public transportation," said Rebecca Puglisi, visiting from Ohio.

The decision follows a ruling Wednesday by a judge who found that the City of Miami Beach lacked the proper permits to maintain the current traffic pattern.

In a letter to the city, Miami-Dade County raised concerns about the setup, something Mayor Steven Meiner says the city has been working to address with the county.

Meiner supports keeping the current one-lane traffic pattern.

"It's outrageous that a judge, not elected by Miami Beach residents, is unilaterally making this decision for us," Mayor Meiner said.

The ruling comes after the Clevelander Hotel filed a lawsuit citing safety concerns. Mitch Novic, owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel, supports the return to two-way traffic, saying the current pedestrian plaza from 13th to 14th streets has negatively affected his business.

"We've been paying $750,000 a year for private traffic management, and they've done a dismal job," said Novic.

Ocean Drive's traffic pattern was initially changed during the pandemic when the street was closed to all vehicles. It partially reopened in 2022.

The elimination of bike lanes has sparked significant backlash from both residents and visitors.

"I feel like you guys have such perfect weather, and it's good to encourage people to get out, ride a bike, and all that," said Lilly Freeman of New Zealand. "You don't really need the cars; it just congests the area and ruins the nature."

Mayor Meiner announced plans to appeal the judge's decision. In a letter to the city commission, City Manager Eric T. Carpenter and Attorney Ricardo J. Dopico stated that the earliest a motion to dismiss could be heard is February 26, 2025.