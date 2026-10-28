Miami Beach man arrested after 19 dogs found living in deplorable conditions, police say

A Miami Beach man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said they saved 19 dogs from deplorable living conditions on Tuesday.

Miami Beach police said officers responded to 4300 North Michigan Avenue to help the Florida Department of Children and Families regarding a welfare check involving an elderly woman.

When officers arrived, they said they found "severely unsanitary living conditions that posed significant health and safety concerns."

15 dogs, 4 puppies recovered from home, police say

During the investigation, detectives said they found 15 adult dogs and four puppies living in "deplorable conditions."

Jorge N. Morillo Miami-Dade Corrections

In addition, police said the puppies were found in an uncovered cooler that was contaminated with feces and urine.

Investigators said Miami-Dade Animal Services were able to safely remove all 19 dogs from the home and transported them for veterinary evaluation and medical care.

Suspect lived in the home intermittently for about 5 years

Miami Beach police detectives said they learned that Jorge Morillo, 50, lived at the residence intermittently for about 5 years and had been responsible for the dogs.

During a recorded interview, police said that Morillo acknowledged his role in their care, and he was arrested on one count of animal cruelty.

"The recovery of these dogs reflects what we can accomplish when city departments and community partners work together," Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones said in a statement. "I thank our officers, Miami Beach Fire Department, Code Enforcement, the Building Department and our county partners for their quick response and teamwork in protecting a vulnerable resident and caring for these dogs."

Because of how severe conditions were inside the residence, the Miami Beach Building Department inspected the property, deemed it unsafe for occupancy and issued an order to vacate.

The elderly resident, who wasn't identified, was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center for further evaluation.