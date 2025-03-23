Spring breakers put off by Miami Beach rules party up to Fort Lauderdale

Spring breakers put off by Miami Beach rules party it up to Fort Lauderdale

Spring breakers of all ages are out in full force this weekend, hitting up South Florida beaches. And right with them are police on the ground and in the air as part of a massive crackdown to keep the crowds safe.

And for those who were put off by the rules in Miami Beach, spring breakers found a home in Fort Lauderdale.

On likely the busiest spring break weekend, it was hard to get a seat at the world-famous Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Police were visible everywhere Saturday night — on the sidewalks and sand. And, barriers are up on the sidewalks to prevent mishaps.

Aidan Manning and Morgan Zalcman are college seniors from Maine who've been down here for a week

"It's always moving," Zalcman said. "A lot of fun."

Fort Lauderdale police said as of March 17, there have been 29 arrests and over 26 hundred traffic citations issued.

At Primanti's Pizza, where the dough is constantly flying, manager Jolene Parker said she gives spring breakers an "A" for conduct.

"The kids have been No trouble," she said. "They've even been tipping."

Donavelli Bercetti said he's been to Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale for spring break, saying the crowds on Miami Beach were small.

Between the parking rates, limited hours on the beach and checkpoints, Miami Beach is not as attractive to spring breaker and the so-called "break up" appears to be working with 374 arrests reported — a 14% decrease from last year.