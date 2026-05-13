Pro-Palestinan activist group accuse Miami Beach commissioner of smear campaign due to "offensive" billboards

A group that advocates for justice for Palestinians is accusing a Miami Beach City Commissioner of a smear campaign.

The group, "Jewish Voice For Peace," claims Commissioner David Suarez paid for electronic truck billboards that featured their faces and what they call offensive language.

Group members say the trucks showed up during a pro-Palestinian rally the organization held in December during Art Basel week.

"The commissioner has targeted me and called me a 'Jew hater' because I differ with his views on Israel," said Donna Nevel.

Nevel was referring to the words that appeared under her photo on one of the trucks. The photos are part of the group's latest court filing in an ongoing freedom of speech lawsuit against the City of Miami Beach.

An attorney for the group, Alan Levine, said his photo also appeared on a billboard.

"There's no insult in this community that is more deeply felt than being called antisemitic," he said.

The court filing also contains an invoice from a billboard company dated Dec. 6, 2025, for $4,000 billed to the name: David Suarez.

CBS News Miami reached out to Commissioner Suarez, who said over the phone he was out of town on vacation and requested an email to him with questions. However, the news outlet's follow-up email and text message went unanswered.

A representative for the city of Miami Beach said, "The city does not comment on pending litigation".