Miami Beach Commissioner-elect Monica Matteo-Salinas wants to reward voters' faith by tackling overdevelopment, affordability issues

Lauren Pastrana
Guest host Laura Pastrana talks with one of the big winners from Tuesday's runoff elections, Miami Beach Commissioner-elect Monica Matteo-Salinas.

She explains how she wants to reward the faith voters showed by electing her by tackling issues that concern the community, such as overdevelopment and affordability.

Guest: Monica Matteo-Salinas/Commissioner-elect, Miami Beach  

