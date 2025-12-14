Miami Beach Commissioner-elect Monica Matteo-Salinas wants to reward voters' faith by tackling overdevelopment, affordability issues
Guest host Laura Pastrana talks with one of the big winners from Tuesday's runoff elections, Miami Beach Commissioner-elect Monica Matteo-Salinas.
She explains how she wants to reward the faith voters showed by electing her by tackling issues that concern the community, such as overdevelopment and affordability.
Guest: Monica Matteo-Salinas/Commissioner-elect, Miami Beach