Miami Beach bagel shop hit again by vandal

MIAMI - A Miami Beach bagel shop has been hit again by a vandal.

This time, it was the US flag they were after and surveillance video captured what happened.

A man can be seen snatching down the flag, which was out front of the Bagel Time Cafe.

The owner tells us it happened Friday night and he says they've already been hit twice before.

Back in October, this same shop was targeted. That time, it was over the Israeli flag.

Back then, surveillance video showed a man jumping out of a car and stabbing the Israeli flag several times.

It happened shortly after the October 7th attacks on Israel in what was deemed an act of antisemitism.

All of those incidents have taken a toll on customers.

"They're not feeling safe anymore. This has happened for the third time, it's not making any sense, people coming to Bagel Time to hurt us," said Josh Nodel, owner.

It's unclear if police have a lead on the suspect, but we've reached out to Miami Beach Police for more information.