Surveillance shows disturbing vandalism on Miami Beach at a popular cafe

MIAMI BEACH - You see a man jump out of a car and first try to pull down a banner at the Bagel Time Cafe off 41st Street.

When he can't pull it off, he starts slashing the banner with a knife and then runs away

"It made me feel vulnerable to know someone could do that it's unacceptable. We are not supporting terror and this is terror," said cafe owner Josh Nodel.

It's the latest antisemitic incident hitting South Florida, in recent weeks after the Israel-Hamas War began.

Over the weekend, the Broward Sheriff's Office says a group of teenagers on bikes yelled obscenities at members of a Parkland synagogue on University Drive.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Monday, "There's been a rise in the number of antisemitic incidents and an increase in calls to the hate crimes hotline."

The Broward State Attorney's Office said, "Our office has seen a similar increase in calls. We encourage everyone to report any incident they suspect to be a hate crime."

Last week, the Council on American Islamic Relations asked government officials to protect the Muslim community.

The vandalism isn't deterring the cafe owner from flying his banner.

"We are in support of Israel," he says.