Officer required stitches after getting headbutted in face by "erratic" man in Miami Beach, police say

An officer required stitches after he was headbutted in the face by an "erratic" man walking in and out of traffic in Miami Beach on Saturday morning, police said.

Around 9 a.m., an officer saw a man dressed in camouflage clothing who was walking in and out of traffic near the 500 block of 41 Street "while acting erratically," Miami Beach Police said.

The officer tried to make contact with the man, who advised him that he had "intended to light himself on fire and asked to be shot," Miami Beach Police said. According to police, the man was seen holding a knife in his left hand and an unknown container in his other.

Additional officers immediately arrived at the scene and tried to verbally de-escalate the situation in an effort to calm down the man; however, they were unsuccessful. Miami Beach Police said a perimeter was then established around the area, temporarily blocking traffic for the safety of the man and the public.

After more unsuccessful attempts to de-escalate the situation, the man allegedly continued to display "erratic behavior" and refused to drop the knife, Miami Beach Police said. At that time, less-lethal weapons were deployed and the man was taken into custody, and officers were able to secure the knife, police added.

According to Miami Beach Police, during the subsequent search, the man allegedly headbutted an officer in the face, causing a laceration that required stitches. Police said that the officer is in stable condition and receiving treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The man has since been taken into custody and is being charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Miami Beach Police did not identify the man or the officer injured in the incident.