Miami Beach leaders caution affordable housing bill threatens Art Deco heritage

MIAMI BEACH – The Miami Beach City Commission is vehemently opposing a bill in the Florida Legislature that would expand the Live Local Act, allowing developers to build affordable housing. They argue that this would put the city's historic architecture at risk.

Senate Bill 1730, which promises to bring more lower-cost housing around the state, passed with only three lawmakers voting in opposition.

Affordable housing crisis continues

Miami Beach city leaders say the Art Deco history is now in danger of being left in the past.

"I think we all know in our communities we have an affordable housing crisis. It continues," state Rep. Vicki Lopez said.

Lopez, who primarily represents Miami, spoke to the state Senate ahead of the vote on Senate Bill 1730.

The bill requires counties to authorize housing in areas zoned for commercial, industrial, or mixed use.

Historic architecture at risk?

Miami Beach city leaders say that puts a target on 100 years of Art Deco history.

"It's about the heart and the soul of Miami Beach. It's about preserving the neighborhoods, the character, the stories of our residents that have made Miami Beach a global icon," said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

The bill would effectively open up areas previously restricted for housing development.

Counties may not restrict the density of proposed developments. They also will not be allowed to create restrictions on the height of buildings.

Gentrification concerns raised

Miami Beach city leaders warn that the bill endangers approximately 2,600 historic buildings across the city.

"This is a bulldozing gentrification bill that would give developers the power to tear down two- and three-story apartment buildings, Art Deco and MiMo buildings," Fernandez said.

Tourism and infrastructure worries expressed

Mitch Novak, a hotel owner in the Art Deco District, expressed concerns about the impact on the city's infrastructure and tourism.

"My clients for decades have come here for the beauty of the architecture, the sky, the ocean, the trees, and they don't come here to be in 50-story towers," said Novak.

Lopez called this one of the most important pieces of legislation this session.

CBS News Miami reached out to Lopez, Miami Beach's representative Fabian Basabe, and state Sen. Alexis Calatayud for comment but has yet to hear back.