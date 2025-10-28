Miami attorney turns legal success into mission to mentor kids and build trust with police

He makes his living as a lawyer, but what he lives for is the opportunity to give back. For 15 years, Miami attorney Larry Handfield has picked up the tab at Joe's Stone Crab for more than a hundred kids, many from his old neighborhood. Police officers are invited too.

The goal is to build trust before anyone meets in a courtroom.

"I don't want these individuals to be my clients," Handfield said. "I take money out of my pocket because the cases I deal with are big cases. If I can avoid seeing them in court, I'm much happier."

How a dream became reality

Handfield is the lawyer high-profile clients call when the stakes are at their highest. Over a 40-year career, he has tried more than 600 cases in state and federal courts.

"I am a true trial lawyer," he said. "I'm at my best in the courtroom, relating to jurors and making sure my client gets the best representation possible."

His path started far from the bench. Growing up on Wilmington Street in Opa-locka, Handfield dreamed of being a medical doctor when a TV icon nudged him toward a juris doctorate instead.

"Perry Mason was this white lawyer who never lost a case," he said. "Watching that, I told myself, if he can do that, I can do that."

A mission to help

A proud graduate of Miami Carol City Senior High and Bethune-Cookman University, Handfield learned service early. His philanthropy now includes two buildings named after him at Bethune-Cookman, a symbol of years of giving. Asked to estimate his contributions, he said, "Millions. Millions."

Beyond the courtroom, Handfield has chaired several boards, including the Miami-Dade Public Health Trust, which oversees Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee calls him a mentor and a door-opener. McGhee once waited six hours to meet Handfield. He left with a job offer.

"From that couch, I became a trial lawyer, a state representative, and now vice chair of the county commission," McGhee said.

For Handfield, the win column is measured in people, not verdicts.

"I love this community," he said. "We are not perfect, but with all it has blessed me with, the least I can do is make it a better place for others and keep making this one of the best cities in the country."