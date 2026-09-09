Flight data shows pilot started go-around then reversed course in fatal Miami cargo plane crash, NTSB says

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board analyzing flight data from the Amazon Prime Air cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport say the pilot may have hesitated in the final seconds of landing, attempting to abort before reversing course and continuing with the landing.

The plane, a Boeing 767, overshot the runway by roughly 1,300 feet, breached the airport fence, crossed Northwest 67th Avenue and struck two vehicles. Five people were killed.

NTSB investigator Chihoon Shin said the flight data shows the sequence of events unfolded in the final 30 seconds of the recording. The nose landing gear and right main landing gear touched down first, with a ground speed of 158 knots. Eleven seconds later, the left main landing gear made contact with the pavement and engine power increased.

"Throttles increased to values consistent with go-around thrust," Shin said.

But the go-around did not happen. Eleven seconds before the recording ended, the throttles were reduced to idle power, the brakes were reapplied, and the ground speed was 117 knots. When the recording ended, the aircraft was traveling at approximately 75 mph.

Shin also said the data shows no indication that speed brakes or thrust reversers were deployed, both of which are used to slow an aircraft after landing.

Aviation attorney Willard Shepard described the sequence as a critical breakdown in decision-making.

"A perfect landing wasn't executed because they had a 'let's stop, no let's go, no let's stop,'" Shepard said.

Shepard cautioned that the absence of data showing those systems were deployed does not confirm the crew never tried to use them. "We don't know whether they didn't have the time or whether they tried or if there was some mechanical or hydraulic issue," Shepard said.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said investigators on the ground are focused on documenting the scene, including pictures, video, drone footage, and measurements of tire marks on the runway.

The NTSB confirmed the aircraft was not carrying hazardous materials. The primary cargo was contact lenses.

Investigators were scheduled to interview the pilots at 9 a.m. Following those interviews, officials planned to release a transcript of the cockpit voice recorder.

"Crew accounts and crew interviews will help fill in some of the blanks for us, things the crew remembers as far as actions that they may have done but not verbalized," Shin said.

Homendy said investigators plan to remain on-site for approximately one week. A preliminary report is expected to be released in the coming weeks.