Abandoned warehouse bursts into massive fire in Miami, officials say, sending massive plumes of smoke into air

An abandoned warehouse has burst into flames, sending massive plumes of smoke into the air above Miami on Friday morning.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, crews are battling the large fire the Little River Building Home Supply at 7737 NE 2nd Ave. The fire call came in around 6:06 a.m.

When firefighters entered the burning building, they found no one inside; however, Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez told CBS News Miami that about 10 minutes into battling the blaze, they had to pull firefighters out because of concerns regarding its structural integrity and the risk of a localized collapse.

Miami Fire Rescue said one firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion and a back injury, but is said to be in stable condition.

Sanchez told CBS News Miami that everyone should avoid the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue between 75th and 82nd Streets, and to drive safely around the area as crews continue fighting the fire. Additionally, he said that residents who live nearby should keep their windows and balconies closed to prevent smoke from entering their homes.

Sanchez also said that the fire is nearly extinguished by the indication of white smoke coming from the structure, but stressed that the firefighting efforts will continue through the morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.