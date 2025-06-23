Watch CBS News
Local News

Built in 1887, Miami-Dade's first schoolhouse undergoes historic restoration

By Hank Tester

/ CBS Miami

Miami-Dade's first schoolhouse undergoes historic restoration
Miami-Dade's first schoolhouse undergoes historic restoration 02:25

The oldest schoolhouse in Miami-Dade County, originally built in 1887 with wood salvaged from old sailing ships, is undergoing a welcomed restoration, but not without unexpected challenges.

The structure, known as the Miami Schoolhouse, sits on the grounds of Coconut Grove's Plymouth Congregational Church. While it had long appeared to be in good shape, a recent clearing of surrounding vegetation revealed extensive wood rot.

"The wood was rotten, so we took it out," Hugh Ryan of Hugh Ryan Construction told CBS News Miami. His company, which has restored buildings across Coral Gables and Coconut Grove, is leading the project.

Church and preservation group back effort

The schoolhouse, once relocated from the center of Coconut Grove to the church campus, had previously been restored with financial help from the church community. For church staff and the congregation, the project remains a point of pride.

The Villagers, Miami-Dade's oldest historic preservation group, also provided a grant to help fund the effort. "It is absolutely important that schoolchildren get to see the historical significance of this wondrous schoolhouse," said Jan Suvigne, a representative of the organization.

Remembering Grove's pioneers

Originally serving both as a school and a community center, the one-room structure honors Coconut Grove's early settlers, including the Frows, Monroes, McFarlanes, Peacocks, and Flora McFarlane, the first teacher.

Tours of the site will showcase original furnishings like desks, books, and the school bell. "It is a breath of fresh air. It is very peaceful," Ryan told CBS News Miami. "The buildings, such as this one, go back to a simpler time, which is nice."

Hank Tester

Hank Tester is a CBS4 News general assignment reporter. He joined WFOR-TV CBS4 Miami in October 2015.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.