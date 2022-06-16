Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Saharan dust maintains high temperatures in South Florida

By Jennifer Correa

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Saharan dust is slowly departing from South Florida, but it lingers throughout Thursday. 

So, expect it to be hazy, once again, during the afternoon with high temperatures heating up into the low 90s.

The rain chance remains low, allowing the heat index to rise to the mid and upper-90s.

An east flow will set up isolated showers and storms over the interior parts of Broward and Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon.

Moisture increases throughout the weekend and by Sunday, expect a good chance of spotty showers and storms. 

An even higher rain chance is in the forecast for early next week and that will bring some relief from the heat by keeping afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s. 

