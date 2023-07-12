NEXT Weather: Another scorcher, record heat possible

MIAMI - Another scorcher today with record heat possible.

Highs soar to the low to mid-90s in the afternoon. The CBS Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 95 degrees which would tie the current record of 95 degrees set back in 1981.

A Heat Advisory continues through Thursday evening due to the extreme heat and heat index values ranging from 105-110 degrees. Limit outdoor activities during the afternoon hours and stay hydrated. Do not leave kids or pets in enclosed vehicles.

Some Saharan dust will lead to hazy skies at times but it will not be as intense as the past few days. A few storms may develop in the afternoon into the evening. The highest rain chance will be over the interior and west coast.

Thursday we stay hot and steamy with temperatures well above normal in the low to mid-90s. It will feel like the triple digits when you factor in the high humidity.

The rain chance will gradually increase as a southeast breeze develops. Spotty storms are possible Thursday. Scattered storms are likely Friday into Saturday.