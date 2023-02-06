MIA breaks records in 2022, becomes 'busiest airport in Florida'

MIAMI - Miami International Airport is kicking off the new year with a new passenger record and title, "The busiest airport in Florida."

MIA shattered its previous record of most passengers by nearly 6 million, serving 50.6 million passengers in 2022.

The airport's record-breaking year follows its highest rankings ever among airports in the US and worldwide in 2022.

According to the airport's council international's annual report, MIA ranked number one for international passengers and international freight.

It ranked number 10 US. airport for total passengers, number 11 global airport for international passengers and number 12 global airport for total passengers.

