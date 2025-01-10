Inter Miami unveils preseason tour of Central, South America

Lionel Messi is getting another preseason tour with Inter Miami, this one a five-match trip that will see the reigning MLS Supporters' Shield winners playing in four different countries as it tunes up for the 2025 season.

Announced Friday were three matches in South America and Central America. Inter Miami opens that swing with a game against Peruvian champion Club Universitario de Deportes in Lima on Jan. 29.

From there, the club goes to Panama City to take on Sporting San Miguelito on Feb. 2, followed by a trip to San Pedro Sula, Honduras, for a Feb. 8 match against Club Deportivo Olimpia.

The first and last preseason matches were already known: Inter Miami will play Mexican power Club America in Las Vegas on Jan. 18 and close the exhibition slate in Tampa, Florida, against MLS rival Orlando City on Feb. 14.

"We're very excited to unveil the five matches against domestic and international opponents across the Americas that will prepare us for a highly anticipated 2025," Inter Miami president of football operations Raul Sanllehi said. "These fixtures will put us in the best possible position ahead of an unparalleled campaign with various competitions we're playing for this year — the FIFA Club World Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and MLS."

With 34 regular season MLS matches, five preseason games and the three cup tournaments, Inter Miami could easily exceed 50 matches this season — and probably will play even more than that. And that doesn't even count international matches for Messi and likely several other Inter Miami players.

This year's preseason tour isn't quite as ambitious as the one Inter Miami planned last year, with matches in Dallas, El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Japan on that schedule. Much of that trip didn't go as envisioned: A Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo matchup in Saudi Arabia didn't happen because Ronaldo was sidelined by injury, and fans in Asia were angered by Messi missing one match there and playing sparingly in another. Some refunds were even issued to help appease disappointed ticketholders, some of whom spent more than $600 with hopes of seeing Messi play.

Inter Miami's training camp starts with physicals on Saturday. The first practice under new coach Javier Mascherano is Monday.