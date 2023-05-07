Mental Health Matters: Resources for getting help

A list of groups who are available to provide help to those in need of mental health services for themselves or someone they know.

Connecting The Dots Mental Health

Memorial Regional Healthcare System

Behavioral Health Adult Outpatient Program 954-276-3400

Intake Coordinator 954-276-3422

Community Youth Services 954-985-7000

Pediatric Psychiatric Emergency Assessment Center 954-265-6310

Suicide Hotline - 988

First call for Help 954-537-0211

Broward Addiction Recovery Center 954-765-4200

Thriving Mind In South Florida

Contact: (305) 858-3335 Helpline: 1 (888) 248-3111

BEACHWAY MENTAL HEALTH CENTER

Depression

Anxiety, including social anxiety or generalized anxiety disorder

Trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Bipolar disorder

Personality disorders, including narcissistic personality disorder and borderline personality disorder

Suicidality

Addictions and substance user disorder

Family issues or strain

Loneliness

Grief and loss

Phase of life issues

Call 877-713-6932

South Florida Mental Health & Recovery

Psychiatrist

Counseling & Psychotherapy

Family therapy

Couples therapy

Targeted case management

Substance Abuse

Psychosocial Rehabilitation (PSR)

Call 786-339-8824

Community Health of South Florida

Psychiatrists

Licensed Clinical Social Workers

Licensed Mental Health Counselors

Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists

Targeted Case Managers

Registered Nurses

Peer Specialists

Call 786-272-2100

Most Insurances Accepted



Anxiety Disorder, Depression

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Depression

Co-Occurring Disorders

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Panic Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Suicide

Additional Anxiety Disorders

Mental Health Awareness Month and Tardive Dyskinesia

Call 1-800-342-0823

Caron Florida -

ADHD

Anger management

Anxiety

Bipolar disorders

Depressive disorders

Dual diagnosis

Obsessive compulsive disorder

Personality disorders

Thought disorders

Trauma

Call 1-833-601-0573

Miami Foundation Informational Health

University of Miami Psychiatry Services

Call 305-243-0214

Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Banyan Mental Health

Addiction / Co-occurring Disorders

ADHD / Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Anxiety / Depression

Behavioral Disorders

Bipolar Disorder

Depression

Domestic Violence

Grief and Loss

Parenting

PTSD / Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome

Psychiatric Evaluations

Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT)

Schizophrenia

Stress

Trauma and Abuse

MIAMI: Primary Care: 305.774.3400, Behavioral Health: 305.774.3300

BROWARD: Behavioral Health: 954.327.4060

My Mental Health Miami --

Contact: 786-433-8487

Miami Dade EAP Program

Contact: 305-375-3293