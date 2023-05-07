Watch CBS News
Local News

Mental Health Matters: Resources for getting help

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

A list of groups who are available to provide help to those in need of mental health services for themselves or someone they know.

Connecting The Dots Mental Health 

Memorial Regional Healthcare System

  • Behavioral Health Adult Outpatient Program   954-276-3400
  • Intake Coordinator   954-276-3422
  • Community Youth Services            954-985-7000
  • Pediatric Psychiatric Emergency Assessment Center   954-265-6310
  • Suicide Hotline - 988
  • First call for Help 954-537-0211
  • Broward Addiction Recovery Center 954-765-4200   

Thriving Mind In South Florida   

Contact: (305) 858-3335 Helpline: 1 (888) 248-3111

BEACHWAY MENTAL HEALTH CENTER 

  • Depression
  • Anxiety, including social anxiety or generalized anxiety disorder
  • Trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
  • Bipolar disorder
  • Personality disorders, including narcissistic personality disorder and borderline personality disorder
  • Suicidality 
  • Addictions and substance user disorder
  • Family issues or strain
  • Loneliness
  • Grief and loss
  • Phase of life issues

Call 877-713-6932

South Florida Mental Health & Recovery

  • Psychiatrist
  • Counseling & Psychotherapy
  • Family therapy
  • Couples therapy
  • Targeted case management
  • Substance Abuse
  • Psychosocial Rehabilitation (PSR)

Call 786-339-8824

Community Health of South Florida

  • Psychiatrists
  • Licensed Clinical Social Workers
  • Licensed Mental Health Counselors
  • Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists
  • Targeted Case Managers
  • Registered Nurses
  • Peer Specialists

Call 786-272-2100

Most Insurances Accepted

Anxiety Disorder, Depression 

  • Generalized Anxiety Disorder
  • Depression
  • Co-Occurring Disorders
  • Obsessive Compulsive Disorder 
  • Panic Disorder
  • Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
  • Suicide
  • Additional Anxiety Disorders

Mental Health Awareness Month and Tardive Dyskinesia

Call 1-800-342-0823

Caron Florida -

  • ADHD
  • Anger management
  • Anxiety
  • Bipolar disorders
  • Depressive disorders
  • Dual diagnosis
  • Obsessive compulsive disorder
  • Personality disorders
  • Thought disorders
  • Trauma

Call 1-833-601-0573

Miami Foundation Informational Health 

University of Miami Psychiatry Services

Call 305-243-0214

Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Banyan Mental Health

  • Addiction / Co-occurring Disorders
  • ADHD / Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
  • Anxiety / Depression
  • Behavioral Disorders
  • Bipolar Disorder
  • Depression
  • Domestic Violence
  • Grief and Loss
  • Parenting
  • PTSD / Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome
  • Psychiatric Evaluations
  • Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT)
  • Schizophrenia
  • Stress
  • Trauma and Abuse

MIAMI: Primary Care: 305.774.3400, Behavioral Health: 305.774.3300

BROWARD: Behavioral Health: 954.327.4060

My Mental Health Miami -- 

Contact: 786-433-8487

Miami Dade EAP Program

Contact: 305-375-3293

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 10:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.