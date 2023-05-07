Mental Health Matters: Resources for getting help
A list of groups who are available to provide help to those in need of mental health services for themselves or someone they know.
Connecting The Dots Mental Health
- Young people, peer to peer supporters, and youth mental health advocates
- Teachers, school counselors, and school administrators
- Parents, caregivers, and families
- Mental health professionals and researchers
- Community members
Memorial Regional Healthcare System
- Behavioral Health Adult Outpatient Program 954-276-3400
- Intake Coordinator 954-276-3422
- Community Youth Services 954-985-7000
- Pediatric Psychiatric Emergency Assessment Center 954-265-6310
- Suicide Hotline - 988
- First call for Help 954-537-0211
- Broward Addiction Recovery Center 954-765-4200
Thriving Mind In South Florida
Contact: (305) 858-3335 Helpline: 1 (888) 248-3111
- Clubhouse
- Crisis Stabilization
- Drop-in/Self-Help Centers
- Outpatient (Therapy)
- Residential
- Peer Support
- Prevention/Outreach
- Depression
- Anxiety, including social anxiety or generalized anxiety disorder
- Trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Bipolar disorder
- Personality disorders, including narcissistic personality disorder and borderline personality disorder
- Suicidality
- Addictions and substance user disorder
- Family issues or strain
- Loneliness
- Grief and loss
- Phase of life issues
Call 877-713-6932
South Florida Mental Health & Recovery
- Psychiatrist
- Counseling & Psychotherapy
- Family therapy
- Couples therapy
- Targeted case management
- Substance Abuse
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation (PSR)
Call 786-339-8824
Community Health of South Florida
- Psychiatrists
- Licensed Clinical Social Workers
- Licensed Mental Health Counselors
- Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists
- Targeted Case Managers
- Registered Nurses
- Peer Specialists
Call 786-272-2100
Most Insurances Accepted
- Generalized Anxiety Disorder
- Depression
- Co-Occurring Disorders
- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
- Panic Disorder
- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
- Suicide
- Additional Anxiety Disorders
Mental Health Awareness Month and Tardive Dyskinesia
- Mental Health
- Restraint and Seclusion - Mental Health Facilities
- Restraint in Mental Health Facilities
- Rights in a Civil Mental Health Facility
- Rights in a Forensic M
Call 1-800-342-0823
- ADHD
- Anger management
- Anxiety
- Bipolar disorders
- Depressive disorders
- Dual diagnosis
- Obsessive compulsive disorder
- Personality disorders
- Thought disorders
- Trauma
Call 1-833-601-0573
Miami Foundation Informational Health
University of Miami Psychiatry Services
- Alcohol and Substance Abuse
- Bipolar and Anxiety Disorders
- Cognitive-behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Depression
- Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT)
- Memory Disorders Clinic
- OCD, Tics, and Related Disorders
- Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Psychopharmacology
- Psychotic Disorders
- Schizophrenia
- Special Psychiatric Services
Call 305-243-0214
Miami-Dade County Public Schools
- Addiction / Co-occurring Disorders
- ADHD / Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
- Anxiety / Depression
- Behavioral Disorders
- Bipolar Disorder
- Depression
- Domestic Violence
- Grief and Loss
- Parenting
- PTSD / Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome
- Psychiatric Evaluations
- Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT)
- Schizophrenia
- Stress
- Trauma and Abuse
MIAMI: Primary Care: 305.774.3400, Behavioral Health: 305.774.3300
BROWARD: Behavioral Health: 954.327.4060
Contact: 786-433-8487
Contact: 305-375-3293
for more features.