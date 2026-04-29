2 men plea guilty in the 2013 killings of a Miami Gardens pastor and her grandson after over a decade of delays

After 13 years, a case involving the July 2013 killings of a Miami Gardens pastor and her grandson has concluded, with the two convicted men accepting plea deals for two counts of second-degree murder.

Reginald Jackson and Roderick Martin stood before Judge Ellen Sue Venzer in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Wednesday and were sentenced to a combined 65 years in state prison.

"Mr. Jackson, you're pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm along with two counts of robbery with a firearm, deadly weapon," Judge Venzer said.

"Yes, ma'am," Jackson responded.

Jackson and Martin pleaded guilty to the lesser charges in connection with the deaths of 70-year-old Annette Anderson, a pastor, and her 20-year-old grandson, Tyrone Walker Jr.

"Are you pleading guilty to these charges because you are guilty of these charges?" the judge asked Martin.

"Yes," Martin replied.

Why the plea deal was delayed

The plea deal was delayed last week after Jackson had an outburst in court when his family was misinformed about the hearing time.

Jackson said in court, "I'd rather my mom see me at trial so I can see her one last time," referencing his grandmother, who he said died months after attending a previous hearing.

A week later, Jackson agreed to a 40-year sentence, including a mandatory minimum of 20 years. He has already spent nearly 13 years in custody.

Judge Venzer described the details about the victims, noting that Anderson had been cooking before the killings, with food still in the oven when their bodies were found three days later.

"What we know is that Mrs. Anderson and Mr. Walker were hogtied and shot in the back of the head and left for dead while on their knees," the judge said.

Martin accepted a plea deal for a 25-year sentence, with a mandatory minimum of 10 years. He has been in custody for about one year.

When the judge asked both men why they killed the victims, neither answered, to which the judge replied, Of course not.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle issued a statement regarding Jackson and Martin's guilty plea. She said that with this plea, the two men initially faced the death penalty, but the state decided not to seek it for either of them.

She also stated that there were many factors as to why this case was delayed in the sentencing, such as the pandemic quarantine, retirement, and illness of several attorneys.

"While today's plea brought a resolution to this sad chapter in the lives of this family and the Miami Gardens community, the State believes that justice was served by closing this case without putting the family and the community through a trial."