Memorial held for men killed in crash involving social media model

MIAMI - On Monday night, the victims of a horrific crash were remembered by families who were left grieving and brokenhearted.

Abraham Ismael and his friend Jesus Rubio's loved ones gathered at Amelia Earhart Park near Hialeah for a memorial service.

"When I pick up the ashes, I think, this is not my brother, this is not my brother! I cannot explain how is the pain inside of me," said Sylvya Molina, Ismael's sister.

His family, remembers him as someone who would do anything to help others - and a dedicated father to his 16-year-old son.

"An amazing brother; an amazing father; an amazing son. The best brother...I can have in this planet. He's my everything. He's my only one brother, and I don't have nothing now," said Molina.

The fatal crash that killed Ismael and Rubio happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. August 10th.

According to police, 24-year-old Maecee Lathers, an Instagram model, was driving 80 miles per hour when she crashed into a car that slammed into Ismael's from the impact.

Ismael's fiancé Juanita would be the only survivor in the car.

According to police, Lathers was driving on a suspended license and admitted to being high a drug called "tusi" - also known as pink cocaine.

Investigators say she also tried to leave the scene of the crash.

The social media influencer posted bond and now she's on house arrest.

The families of Ismael and Rubio are now picking up the pieces and say she should've stayed behind bars.

"She made a miserable life for us. She needs to be in jail for the rest of her life," said Molina.

Lathers is facing several charges, including two counts of reckless vehicular homicide.