Mega Millions jackpot up to $555 Million for Tuesday night's drawing

MIAMI – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a massive $555 million after nobody won the top prize last drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over two-dozen times since the April 19, 2022 drawing.

Florida players have the chance to become the state's third Mega Millions jackpot winner. 

If there's a winner, they can choose to get the jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $316.9 million before taxes.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.

