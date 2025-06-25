Mega-job fair this week at Panthers' home arena in Sunrise. What you need to know if you plan to go.

The home arena of the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers will host one of South Florida's largest job fairs on Thursday.

Hiring managers and recruiters from more than 100 companies will be at the Amerant Bank Arena looking to fill thousands of positions in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive closer to 10 a.m. than 2 p.m. Parking is free.

So who's hiring?

Among the companies looking to fill positions are the City of Sunrise and its police department, Pharmsource LLC, Kelly Education, New York Life Insurance, Seminole Public Safety Department, Broward County Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, Sherwin-Williams, Omni Fort Lauderdale, Massey Services, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and Allied Universal.

Open positions range from entry-level to management. Positions include police officers, security, food service, teachers, technicians, sales reps, customer service, IT, teacher assistants, insurance agents and account executives.

Some of the companies will be doing on-the-spot interviews and making job offers.

People are encouraged to pre-register. By registering and uploading your resume, companies exhibiting at the job fair can access your information, increasing your employment opportunities.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first - and lasting - impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Be open-minded and consider all opportunities, even if they may not be your first choice