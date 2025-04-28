Mega-job fair in Sunrise this week. Here's what you need to know if you plan to go.

Hiring managers and recruiters from more than 150 companies will be looking to fill thousands of positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise this week.The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The event will be held Wednesday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. Those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive closer to 10 a.m. than 2 p.m. Parking is free.

Among the companies looking to fill positions are the City of Coral Springs, the City of Hollywood, the City of Sunrise, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, TurboDebt, Kelly Education, Franklin Academy Charter Schools, Florida Panthers, General Global Assistance, the City of Boca Raton, the Boca Raton police department, the Aventura police department, Travel + Leisure Co./ Club Wyndham, Key Source, Jiffy Lube and Colonial Van Lines.

Open positions range from entry-level to management. Positions include police officers, security, food service, teachers, technicians, sales reps, customer service, IT, teacher assistants, insurance agents and account executives.

Some of the companies will be doing on-the-spot interviews and making job offers.

People are encouraged to pre-register. By registering and uploading your resume, companies exhibiting at the job fair can access your information, increasing your employment opportunities.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first - and lasting - impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Be open-minded and consider all opportunities, even if they may not be your first choice