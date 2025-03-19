MDSO seeks public's help after man fatally shot in NW Miami-Dade

Appeal for help after man gunned down in N.W. Miami-Dade

Appeal for help after man gunned down in N.W. Miami-Dade

Appeal for help after man gunned down in N.W. Miami-Dade

Authorities are appealing for the public's help after an unidentified man was shot and killed outside a home late Wednesday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade.

CBS News Miami spoke with a man who said he knew the victim and had allowed him to stay in a shed outside his home near the corner of Northwest 23rd Avenue and 88th Street.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said he was deeply troubled by the news and had just left his home before the shooting, which occurred at 11:24 a.m.

"I don't know what happened. I was taking my son to therapy and now I'm getting phone calls about a person laying dead next to my shed. That's why I came here to find out what was going on," he said.

When asked if he knew the victim and whether he was homeless, the man replied, "Yes, he was homeless, but I let him stay here to clean up and use this as a resting area."

Investigators seek suspect and additional information

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Detective Joseph Peguero said detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"At this point, investigators are working the case and gathering information," Peguero said, adding that it was unclear what led to the incident.

Authorities confirmed they are searching for a shooter.

Investigators also learned that another man, who may have been involved in the incident, arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

"We were advised by investigators working this case that another man who may have been involved in this incident went to a hospital with a gunshot wound and our detectives went there and will be speaking with this person," Peguero said.

He urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.

"It is very important that we get the community together because we cannot do this by ourselves. We need the community's help so we can come together and we hope the community will step forward," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.