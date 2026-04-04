Miami-Dade deputy struck while blocking a fatal crash in Opa-Locka, Sheriff's Office says

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy was injured after being struck while blocking an intersection due to a fatal crash in Opa-Locka, deputies say.

The crash happened at approximately 2:44 a.m. Saturday at NW 135th Street and 47th Avenue.

On Friday night, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said a car had struck a tree and caught fire. The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue extinguished the flames, and the driver of the car, only identified as a man of an unknown age, was pronounced dead on the scene.

While the deputy was blocking the intersection of that fiery crash, a different car struck the deputy's car on the right side, causing damage to the vehicle.

The deputy had minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested, but it is unknown what charges the driver faces.

The investigation continues, so no word yet on the identities of the arrested driver, the deceased victim, or the deputy.