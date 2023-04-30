Watch CBS News
MDPD uplifts survivor community with free resources, information to victims

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police held event for victims of crime, survivors
Miami-Dade police held event for victims of crime, survivors 00:44

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department held an event to commemorate the wrapping up of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

This year's theme was "Survivor Voices: Elevate, Engage, Effect Change." 

The goal of the event was to call upon communities to amplify the voices of survivors and create an environment in which survivors feel confident that they will be heard, believed, and supported.

"The assistance available to victims of crime are counseling, assistance of victims compensation such as medical bills, coverage, wage losses if they're disabled. disability and relocation assistance. As well as financial assistance and legal services as well." said Barbie Brewer, victim advocate manager.

The Miami-Dade Police Department provided free resources and information at the event to help victims.

