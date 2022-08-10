MDPD officer injured in Turnpike crash near SW 216th Street

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer had to be airlifted Wednesday afternoon following a crash on the Turnpike.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where the crash happened on the northbound lanes near Southwest 216th Street.

Investigators say it's not clear whether the officer was on duty or not. He was in an unmarked vehicle.

There was extensive damage on the unmarked SUV's windshield.

No word yet on what caused the crash, but we know that the officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

CBS4 has learned there was a K9 officer in the vehicle, but it is unclear if that officer required medical treatment.

Officials are urging people to avoid the area, as both southbound and northbound lanes are currently shut down.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Traffic is expected to be affected for the next few hours.