MDFR units battle Miami Gardens house fire, no reported injuries

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a house fire in Miami Gardens on Tuesday night. 

Authorities said the fire started at around 7:30 p.m. at a house located in the 2000 block of NW 190th Terrace.

No injuries had been reported, as firefighters poured water on the roof of the house, eventually putting out the fire.

They said they did a search of the premises and found no victims at the residence, including an efficiency in the rear of the property.

Florida Power & Light had to be called to shut off the power to the house. 

It is not clear what may have led to the fire. 

First published on December 26, 2023 / 9:48 PM EST

