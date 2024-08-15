Bay Harbor Islands mayor: Town desperately needs outside funding to replace Broad Causeway Bridge

MIAMI - The Broad Causeway Bridge, which spans Biscayne Bay and connects Bay Harbor Islands to the mainland, is covered with cones, undergoing repairs forcing vehicles into one lane.

As the lifespan of the Broad Causeway Bridge nears the end of the road, an island town needs a causeway cure to stay afloat.

Without it, residents would truly feel like they were on an island.

According to the mayor's office, the bridge is one of dozens within Miami-Dade County needing replacement or substantial repair.

"Pretty sure if they're building something here, they're doing it for a reason," said Mark, who tells us he frequently jogs up and down the causeway.

"We keep finding more and more problems underneath the bridge and on top," said Bay Harbor Islands Mayor Joshua Fuller. "We've been doing everything possible to maintain this bridge patchwork, though it only lasts so long."

Fuller said the town needs a long-term solution for the 73-year-old bridge. It has spent more than 20 million dollars on repairs since 2017.

"The problem is we can't assume that a decade from now it is still going to be operational," added Fuller.

Emphasizing it's still safe to use.

The town plans to replace the entire bridge with a four-phase approach, costing over 247 million dollars to be completed in seven years.

We found a 3D model provided by the town that shows a new 65-foot high-level fixed bridge with a more expansive pedestrian walkway before eventually demolishing the current bridge.

"It enhances the entire Causeway island," said Fuller. "So, in addition to providing for the safety and security of pedestrians and bicyclists and, quite honestly, vehicles."

"The key here is making sure that we continue to get funds throughout the life of the project," added Fuller.

Although Miami-Dade County is not directly responsible for funding the project, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says her office will try to help, as the bridge is vital for emergency response and evacuation.

"We know that we have to work together," said Levine Cava. "We're all in one geography. We share the water, the roads, and the air. We have a lot of infrastructure needs in the county."

Another big need is replacing the nearly 100-year-old Venetian Causeway bridges.

"This bridge is essential for evacuation from Miami Beach," said Levine Cava. "It's definitely way past its useful lifespan."

Last month, Miami-Dade County received a $100.5 million federal grant to replace 11 of the 12 Venetian Causeway bridges. The mayor said construction most likely will not begin until 2026.

CBS News Miami asked, "What was the ultimate plan if the federal funds didn't come through to make this happen?"

"We would just continue to pursue all possible avenues," responded Levine Cava.

The mayor told us that the county has $22.4 million allocated for bridge repairs, painting, emergencies, and improvements for 2024.

Over the last two years, the mayor's office adds that the county secured 1.5 billion dollars in state and federal grants to help pay for the massive infrastructure needs.

And for Bay Harbor Islands, it must secure funding before the current bridge fails; the mayor knows it could cripple the town and others nearby.

"It cuts us off from emergency services," said Fuller about if the bridge failed. "Existing traffic up and down on Collins and Harding would create complete gridlock. We have been making an effort to obtain those funds. And in the end, we're going to get this project done, but I'd like to see the money in the bank before everything really starts in as far as construction."

Bay Harbor Islands relies on toll revenue to fund repairs, but the mayor tells us the town desperately needs outside funding to replace the bridge.

The mayor also says this gas station, under consideration for the National Register of Historic Places, remains in the redesign plan for the future of the causeway.