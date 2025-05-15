Watch CBS News
Mayor Levine Cava urges residents to be weather-ready ahead of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

With the start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season right around the corner, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is urging residents and visitors alike to be prepared and stay vigilant.

But it's not just hurricane season. 

Levine Cava said preparations should include dealing with the summer's extreme heat and rain events that can cause flooding.

The mayor and the members of the county's commission will hold a news conference on Thursday to stress the importance of being prepared for what's to come and urge residents to get homes, families and businesses weather-ready. 

