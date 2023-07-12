Massive data breach at HCA Healthcare

Watch CBS News
By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Massive date breach at HCA Healthcare
MIAMI - HCA Healthcare said information on millions of patients was stolen in a data breach.

The hack affects facilities in 20 states including Florida and Texas.

According to HCA, patient names, address information, email addresses, telephone numbers, and dates of birth were stolen.

In South Florida, Mercy Hospital, and HCA International Cardiology were affected along with HCA hospitals in Aventura and Kendall.

HCA is asking patients not to pay billing requests without first calling (844) 608-1803. 

First published on July 12, 2023 / 6:56 AM

