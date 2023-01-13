Massive $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot for Friday 13th drawing

TALLAHASSEE - Feeling lucky on Friday the 13th?

If so, you have more than a billion reasons to buy a ticket for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

Since no one won big last Tuesday, the jackpot jumped to a whopping $1.35 billion. It has a cash value of $707.9 million.

It's the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The largest jackpot in the history of the game was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize.

The odds of winning the top prize, however, are not in your favor - only about 1 in 303 million. Players have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

If you plan to play in hopes of winning the Friday drawing, tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10 p.m.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official lottery station, or by clicking here.