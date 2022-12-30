Maryland man faces human trafficking charges in South Florida

MIAMI - Monriko Clements, 31, of Maryland, has been arrested on human trafficking charges after authorities say he brought a woman to Florida only to human traffic her.

Clements, a rapper from Maryland, tried to pimp out his girlfriend. The victim is a 23-year-old also from Maryland, and she was desperate to escape Clements. So, while in Miami, the woman was so distressed trying to get away, she jumped out of Clements' car on the Dolphin Expressway back in November.

"Imagine, she jumped out a moving car risking injury or death because she could not think of a better way to avoid the beating that she alleged Clements was giving her," said Miami-Dade State Attorney General Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Human Trafficking Task Force held a press conference detailing the steps the took to intervene and rescue the victim.

Attorney Rundle revealed in detail the nature of the relationship between Clements and his victim. She stated the two met online back in April, dated soon thereafter, and then eventually Clements got the woman involved with prostitution.

According to the state attorney, the victim didn't want to be involved, but claims Clements gave her drugs often and she eventually lost her job. This is a common grooming technique, Rundle says, is used in human trafficking.

Florida ranks as the 3rd largest hub for human trafficking across the country behind California and Texas. Miami-Dade county sees the most cases across the state.

Amanda Altman, CEO of Kristi House says human trafficking doesn't happen in the way most people think.

"Very often, people who are victims of human trafficking are not physically restrained in any way. Too often it's psychological trauma that they're really suffering," Altman said.

She also explains that most times it's hard to convince victims what's happening to them is wrong. Altman claims traffickers prey on the most vulnerable which can look like:

Traffickers might have their victims get tattoos of their names to assert dominance, which was seen in the Clements case.

"He would set it up for her. The subject told the victim the prices to charge for the prostitution, $120 for 15 minutes $200 for 30 minutes, and $300 for an hour," Rundle said when talking about prostitution appointments for Clements victim.

If you or someone you know needs help you can call the Miami Dade State Attorney's human trafficking task force at (305) FIX-STOP/ 305-349-7867 or call the National Human Trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

You can also use resources like the Kristi House to get therapy, skills courses, and even help with reintegration back into society.

Clements is being charged with one count of human trafficking and one count of deriving support from proceeds of prostitution.