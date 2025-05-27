Watch CBS News
Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton arrested for DUI in West Virginia

By
Emily Mae Czachor
News Editor
Emily Mae Czachor is a news editor at CBSNews.com. She typically covers breaking news, extreme weather and issues involving social and criminal justice. Emily Mae previously wrote for outlets like the Los Angeles Times, BuzzFeed and Newsweek.
Emily Mae Czachor

The U.S. Olympian Mary Lou Retton was arrested for driving under the influence in West Virginia, court records show. She posted a $1,500 personal recognizance bond on May 17, the same day she was taken into custody, according to the West Virginia Magistrate Court in the county where it happened.

Retton, 57, received a charge for "driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs," according to the court. CBS News reached out to her spokesperson for comment but has not heard back.

Considered a gymnastics legend, Retton became the first American woman to win a gold medal in her sport's individual all-around competition at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Along with her historic win, Retton also earned two silver and two bronze medals at the Olympics that year, making her the most decorated athlete at the Games and catapulting her to global fame.

Mary Lou Retton
Gymnast Mary Lou Retton competes at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

Retton retired from competitive gymnastics two years after the 1984 Olympics, and since then has been a spokesperson for multiple brands, done motivational speaking and raised her children. She faced a public health scare in 2023, when her daughter shared that she had been hospitalized and was "fighting for her life" in an intensive care unit while battling a rare form of pneumonia.

At the time, Retton's daughter, McKenna Kelley, said her mother was uninsured and asked for donations to support her medical treatment. Retton did ultimately recover from that illness.

