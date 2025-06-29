Miami Marlins use 8th-inning rally to beat Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4, win 7th straight game

Otto Lopez hit a go-ahead, two-run single and Kyle Stowers added a three-run double during an eighth-inning rally and the Miami Marlins completed a three-game sweep by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.

The streaking Marlins have won seven in a row.

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera, second from left, is unable to make a play on a wild pitch as Miami Marlins' Dane Myers, right, takes the ball while umpire Alex MacKay (9) looks on during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin / AP

The Diamondbacks took a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning, but lefty Jalen Beeks walked the bases loaded with two outs. Lopez then hit a line drive into left that scored Liam Hicks and Dane Myers for a 3-2 lead. Agustin Ramirez was intentionally walked to load the bases again and Stowers hit a bases-clearing double to push the advantage to 6-2.

Arizona's pitchers walked 10 batters and the team dropped its fourth straight game to fall below .500 at 41-42.

Beeks (2-1) gave up five earned runs and recorded just two outs, one day after giving up three earned runs and recording one out in an 8-7 loss.

D-backs lefty Eduardo Rodríguez had another good outing, giving up one run on four hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five. The 32-year-old had a 1.98 ERA over 27 1/3 innings in June.

Miami's Cal Quantrill gave up two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings, striking out five. Lake Bachar (4-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief and Ronny Henriquez handled the ninth for his third save.

Ketel Marte's solo homer in the third put the D-backs up 2-1. It was his 17th homer of the season.

Key moment

The D-backs cut it to 6-4 in the bottom of the eighth, but Calvin Faucher struck out Jake McCarthy with runners on first and second to end the threat.

Key stat

Arizona's bullpen is one of the worst in baseball with a 5.22 ERA coming into Sunday's game.

Up next

The Marlins return home to face the Minnesota Twins and RHP Joe Ryan (8-3, 2.86 ERA) on Tuesday.

The D-backs continue their homestand on Monday when RHP Ryne Nelson (4-2, 3.71) takes the mound against the San Francisco Giants and RHP Logan Webb (7-5, 2.52).