Marlins run past Mets 7-2

NEW YORK - Bryan De La Cruz homered and drove in four runs, and the Miami Marlins stole five bases in a 7-2 win Sunday over a struggling Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets.

De La Cruz hit a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch from Carrasco (0-2) in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Garrett Cooper had a two-run shot for the Marlins, who avoided a three-game sweep.

Miami improved to 17-28 against the Mets since the start of the 2021 season, including 2-5 this year. The teams don't meet again until Sept. 18.

"I don't think we've had the best track record lately against them the last few years," Cooper said. "Just to get one was big for us today."

Miami, which led the National League with 122 steals last year, entered Sunday with only two this season but went 5 for 5 against Mets rookie catcher Francisco Álvarez in his second major league start behind the plate.

Álvarez also sailed a throw into center field for New York's first error in 10 games this season.

"I have to look at it. I'm not so sure that they weren't on the pitchers, most of them," Mets manager Buck Showalter said. "You give him a chance, he'll throw out the people he's supposed to throw out."

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had two hits, two runs, two steals and an RBI before being ejected in the seventh for arguing with plate umpire Jeff Nelson.

"We haven't been getting on base when it's around the time to steal - like early in the game or when the game's still close," Chisholm said. "So right now, we're just trying to play the game the right way. And when we get on base and it's time to steal, we'll be running."

Álvarez, the Mets' top prospect, went 1 for 4 with an RBI single in his season debut. Pete Alonso also had an RBI single for New York, which stranded 10 runners.

Tanner Scott (1-1), the second of five Marlins pitchers, earned the win by working 1 1/3 hitless innings.

Miami starter Braxton Garrett allowed nine hits but just two runs in 4 2/3 innings in his first start of the season.

"He didn't have many pitches to work with entering the game, just coming out of the bullpen for the first week," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. "He did what he could to help us win that game today."

Carrasco gave up six runs in 4 2/3 innings and has an 11.42 ERA through two starts. He ended last season by yielding nine runs over 11 innings in his final three starts.

"I think command of counts and a feel for the split - he just hasn't got a real good grasp of where it's going to be," Showalter said. "He'll be better."