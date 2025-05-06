Marlins embrace cutting-edge pitching machine to sharpen batting skills

The Miami Marlins are revolutionizing their batting practice with a high-tech pitching machine called Trajekt, designed to simulate real-life pitchers with pinpoint accuracy.

The state-of-the-art technology, one of the few in Major League Baseball, projects lifelike images of opposing pitchers, allowing players to face a starter's full arsenal before stepping onto the field.

Simulating the real thing

The Trajekt machine, housed in the Marlins' batting cage, replicates a pitcher's release points, pitch types and speeds, tailored to specific opponents like Reds pitcher Nick Martinez.

"It's a pretty high-tech pitching machine," said Marlins infielder Connor Norby.

"You get every single pitch, every single shape, and it's pretty much dialed up to a tee."

Coaches input data to match an opponent's curveballs, fastballs, or sliders, enabling players to take up to 10 at-bats against a starter before a game.

Elevating practice intensity

Marlins hitting coach Pedro Guerrero emphasized the machine's unique ability to mimic timing and release points, unlike traditional pitching machines.

"We're trying to simulate as best we can the pitcher we're going to face that day," Guerrero said.

The technology allows players to revisit the cage between innings for a refresher, making practice sessions more challenging.

"Are you guys making practice harder? 100 percent," he added, noting the machine's role in preparing hitters.