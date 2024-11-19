Mark Scheifele scores a hat trick and league-leading Winnipeg Jets beat Florida Panthers 6-3

Mark Scheifele had his ninth career hat trick, Morgan Barron added two empty-net goals and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Tuesday night to end a two-game skid.

Kyle Connor had a goal and assist, Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers each added a pair of assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for the NHL-leading Jets.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and assist for the Stanley Cup champion Panthers and A.J. Greer and Sam Reinhart also scored. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves.

Jets: Winnipeg rebounded from a 5-0 weekend loss to Florida by often being a step faster than the visitors and pressured the Panthers in their zone.

Panthers: Florida did well to kill off a Winnipeg five-on-three for two minutes early in the second period, but they hit posts a number of times.

After the Panthers made it 3-2 on the power play at 7:10 of the third period, the Jets went on the power play and Scheifele scored his third goal six seconds after the man advantage ended.

Winnipeg improved to 16-3 and remains the top club in the NHL with 32 points.

The Panthers visit Chicago on Thursday night. The Jets kick off a six-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Friday night.